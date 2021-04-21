Gonzales (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers despite allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk across seven innings.

Gonzales and Julio Urias were engaged in a pitcher's duel Wednesday, and the two offenses combined for one run on three hits all afternoon. It's a brutal loss for Gonzales, but the performance remains a welcome sight after surrendering 12 runs over his first two starts of the season. The 29-year-old will look to build on that performance early next week at Houston.