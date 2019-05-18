Gonzales (5-3) took the loss in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Twins, allowing six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three batters.

Gonzales did not have his best stuff Friday, as he allowed 10 baserunners for the third time in 11 starts this year. The left-hander's ERA rose to 3.65 in the loss, and he also has a 1.35 WHIP with 45 strikeouts in 61.2 innings this season. Gonzales is scheduled to face the Rangers on Wednesday.