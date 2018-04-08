Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Mariners-Twins postponed Sunday
Gonzales won't start Sunday against the Twins after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The two sides will make up the contest May 14, which had been an off day for both teams. The Mariners have yet to announce how the postponement will affect their rotation plans, as the team could opt simply push Gonzales back a day in the schedule to start the series opener Monday in Kansas City or skip the lefty's turn through the rotation entirely.
