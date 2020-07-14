Gonzales recorded four strikeouts over his two-inning appearance in Sunday's intrasquad game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Opening Day starter generated a mixed bag of a performance in his penultimate intrasquad start, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over his pair of frames. Gonzales declared himself "as ready I'm going to be" ahead of Opening Day after putting in steady work during the shutdown, and despite the unsteady line Sunday, he came away satisfied with his time on the mound. "A little bit of timing things here and there," he said. "Some kinks to work out. But, overall, it felt good with the fastball, and I located most of my pitches. It just felt good to compete again in a game-like situation."
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Gets mound work in•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Keeping arm in shape•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Solid in spring start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Heavy workload in intersquad game•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Scratched from Friday's outing•