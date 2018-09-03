Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Monday bullpen officially confirmed
Gonzales (neck) had a pain-free catch session Sunday and his Monday bullpen session is now officially confirmed, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The young lefty had been on track for a Monday bullpen, but he needed to emerge from Sunday's catch session without setbacks. That ended up coming to pass, so Gonzales will get on the mound for the next step in his recovery. "If that goes well, we'll have a better idea where that leads us," manager Scott Servais said. "I'm much more encouraged based on what the trainers have told me the last couple days. And his arm is fine. There's no issues with that. We'll see how he feels when he gets on the slope.
