Gonzales (forearm) could advance to mound work as soon as this weekend, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gonzales has been out for eight days with a forearm strain, which is considered mild. His return date remains unclear, but the Mariners' plans should be clarified once the lefty gets back on the mound.
