Gonzales (11-5) got the win against the White Sox on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking one in Seattle's 8-2 victory.

The young left-hander continues to roll, as his latest strong effort marked his fourth straight winning decision - a stretch that has seen him give up just four earned runs and strike out 26 batters over 28.1 innings. At this point, it seems fair to say that Gonzales is in the midst of a breakout campaign, as his 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 104:23 K:BB are all excellent numbers. He's certainly emerged as a reliable fantasy contributor, although his value would take a hit if the Mariners end up deciding to manage his innings in the second half of the season, as he's coming off Tommy John surgery.