Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Moves to 11-8
Gonzales (11-8) picked up the win against the Rangers on Monday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking none as the Mariners bagged a 7-3 victory.
The left-hander was tagged for six earned by the Athletics in his last start, but he bounced back with a solid effort against the Rangers and picked up his 11th win of the season. It's been an erratic campaign overall for Gonzales, as he's shown flashes of brilliance, but has tossed enough clunkers to leave him with a pedestrian 4.37 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 127.2 innings.
