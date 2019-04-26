Gonzales (5-0) picked up the win against the Rangers on Thursday, scattering six hits and no runs over seven strong innings, striking out nine with no walks in the Mariners' 14-2 victory.

It was a gem from the 27-year-old left-hander, who cruised to his fifth straight winning decision on a day in which he also got a monster effort from his offense. The Mariners needed Gonzales to pitch like an upper-tier starter this season, and so far he's delivering, as he's supporting the perfect record with a 2.80 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 34:9 K:BB through 45 innings.