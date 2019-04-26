Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Moves to 5-0
Gonzales (5-0) picked up the win against the Rangers on Thursday, scattering six hits and no runs over seven strong innings, striking out nine with no walks in the Mariners' 14-2 victory.
It was a gem from the 27-year-old left-hander, who cruised to his fifth straight winning decision on a day in which he also got a monster effort from his offense. The Mariners needed Gonzales to pitch like an upper-tier starter this season, and so far he's delivering, as he's supporting the perfect record with a 2.80 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 34:9 K:BB through 45 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Goes 5.1 innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Notches fourth win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Falls short of complete game•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Beats Red Sox for second win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Logs efficient QS in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...