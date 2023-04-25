Gonzales will move up a day to start for the Mariners on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners have decided to flip-flop Gonzales and Logan Gilbert, who will now go Wednesday. Gonzales -- who will be pitching on an extra day of rest Tuesday -- is coming off his strongest start so far this season, having struck out nine while limiting the Brewers to two runs over six innings last Wednesday.