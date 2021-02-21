Gonzales was officially named the Mariners' Opening Day starter Sunday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Gonzales will get the ball when the Mariners host the Giants on April 1. The lefty was a fairly clear choice for the honor, though the team could have handed the ball to former ace James Paxton, who returned to Seattle following a pair of seasons as a Yankee. Gonzales doesn't have the traditional strikeout stuff of an ace and probably wouldn't fill that role on a contender, but he's coming off a year in which he rode a roughly league-average 23.1 percent strikeout rate and a stellar 2.5 percent walk rate to a 3.10 ERA and can certainly help both big-league and fantasy rotations.
