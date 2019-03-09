Gonzales will start the Mariners' first game of the season against the Athletics in Japan on March 20, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Gonzales doesn't have the overpowering stuff of a prototypical ace, and he wouldn't be the Opening Day starter on most teams, but he's still a quality arm. His decent 4.00 ERA last season hid a quite strong 3.43 ERA, as he paired a respectable 21.1 percent strikeout rate with a low 4.7 percent walk rate.