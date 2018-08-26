Gonzales will start Wednesday's game against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander will have another opportunity to break out of an increasingly concerning late-season funk that's seen him drop four straight starts. Gonzales will be pitching on six days rest versus San Diego, which could potentially help lead to a sharper performance on his part. It's worth noting that the Mariners will have six healthy starting-capable pitchers once James Paxton (forearm) is activated from the disabled list Tuesday, meaning that Gonzales may need to snap back into form sooner rather than later to avoid a demotion to the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories