Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Nightmare outing vs. Cubs
Gonzales allowed nine runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out one over 3.2 innings Friday against the Cubs.
Gonzales had a disastrous outing, giving up two runs in the first inning, another in the third and six in the fourth prior to being lifted. The 27-year-old lefty simply didn't have his command Friday evening after starting spring training on a high note. Gonzales had cruised through his first two outings with just one run surrendered over seven innings prior to Friday's drubbing.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Combining strong spring with mentoring•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Three scoreless in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Set to start Cactus League opener•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Inks two-year deal with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Five effective innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Six strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...