Gonzales allowed nine runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out one over 3.2 innings Friday against the Cubs.

Gonzales had a disastrous outing, giving up two runs in the first inning, another in the third and six in the fourth prior to being lifted. The 27-year-old lefty simply didn't have his command Friday evening after starting spring training on a high note. Gonzales had cruised through his first two outings with just one run surrendered over seven innings prior to Friday's drubbing.