Gonzales is expected to have a normal offseason after recently undergoing surgery for a nerve issue in his left forearm, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Gonzales had already been ruled out for the season, but it sounds like he should enter the offseason without any restrictions. The left-hander is set to earn $12.25 million in 2024 and the Mariners have a $15 million option on him for 2025. Gonzales was limited to just 10 starts in 2023 before getting hurt, posting a 5.22 ERA.