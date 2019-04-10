Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Notches fourth win
Gonzales (4-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Royals.
Gonzales allowed runs in the first and third innings before settling in to record his third quality start of the season. After two unspectacular outings to begin the campaign, Gonzales has combined to allow three earned runs across his last 14.1 innings of work. Though he's notched only 16 strikeouts in 25.2 frames, he has allowed only two home runs, both of which came in his first start in Japan.
