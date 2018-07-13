Gonzales was seen icing his left calf in the clubhouse following Wednesday's shutout win over the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander sustained the injury when took a liner off the left leg in the fourth inning of his stellar outing. Gonzales downplayed the situation, confirming he would have been able to make his next scheduled start if the All-Star break wasn't next week. He'll now have plenty of extra time to recuperate due to the Midsummer Classic, and Johns also reports that manager Scott Servais is likely to delay Gonzales' first second-half start for several days after the layoff.