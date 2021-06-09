Gonzales (1-4) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Tigers after allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while fanning two across four innings.

Gonzales didn't have his best stuff Tuesday and this outing was a clear step in the wrong direction, as he was coming off four straight appearances in which he allowed two or fewer runs. The left-hander owns a 5.45 ERA across 36.1 innings on the season and is scheduled to take the mound during next week's series at home against the Twins.