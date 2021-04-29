Gonzales was placed on the injured list with a mild forearm strain Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners haven't offered a precise timeline for Gonzales' return, but he's expected to miss at least a couple starts, which seemingly means he'll be out for longer than the minimum 10 days. Domingo Tapia was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Effective despite loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Loses duel with Urias•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Rebounds to earn first win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Implodes in loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles in opener•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Another worrisome start•