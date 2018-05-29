Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Picks up second straight win Monday
Gonzales (5-3) allowed just one unearned run on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts through 6.2 innings to earn the win Monday over Texas.
As usual, Gonzales nibbled with the fastball and used his changeup and curveball to do most of the dirty work. Of 16 balls in play Monday night, 12 were off the changeup or fastball, and nine of those went for outs. Gonzales gets around his lack of top-end stuff by expertly changing speeds, and it's hard to argue with the effectiveness. Gonzales's ERA is down to 3.60 thanks to a run of three straight starts without an earned run, and he is now 4-1 in his last five decisions. He'll look to stay hot Saturday against the Rays.
