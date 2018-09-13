Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitch count to be monitored
Gonzales will see his pitch count carefully monitored during his remaining starts, David Gottlieb of MLB.com reports. "I don't think you're going to see us extend him out to 100 pitches or anything like that," Servais said. "But I think it is important he continues to finish out the season, finish out the month of September. This is uncharted waters for him."
The lefty fired a modest 66 pitches through five innings last Tuesday against the Padres, and Servais seems to imply that this will be par for the course for what remains of the regular season. Now having logged 150.2 innings in 2018, Gonzales is only six innings away from the most he's ever thrown in his professional career. Consequently, the team wants to be cautious, especially considering this is Gonzales' first full season since April 2016 Tommy John surgery.
