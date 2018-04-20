Gonzales allowed three runs (zero earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out eight across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Astros. He did not factor in the decision.

Gonzales was pulled after just 79 pitches but the end result was still his most promising start of the season. As usual, he was in the strike zone frequently with 52 of his 79 pitches resulting in a strike. However, he wasn't especially deceptive -- he generated only eight swinging strikes -- and benefited greatly from the Astros fouling off 20 of his offerings. Gonzales has some name recognition due to his prospect pedigree, but he hasn't shown the ability to pitch deep into games or limit runs on a consistent basis.