Gonzales allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk across six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old certainly pitched well enough to win and was in line for a victory when he departed, but the Mariners bullpen blew a three-run lead. If he had won, Gonzales would have moved into a tie for the American League lead in wins. As it is, he's 5-1 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this year. Gonzales will again look for his sixth win in his next start at the Red Sox on Sunday.