Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitches gem in no-decision
Gonzales allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk across six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old certainly pitched well enough to win and was in line for a victory when he departed, but the Mariners bullpen blew a three-run lead. If he had won, Gonzales would have moved into a tie for the American League lead in wins. As it is, he's 5-1 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this year. Gonzales will again look for his sixth win in his next start at the Red Sox on Sunday.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Handed first loss in short outing•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Moves to 5-0•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Goes 5.1 innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Notches fourth win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Falls short of complete game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...