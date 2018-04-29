Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitches quality start Sunday
Gonzales (3-2) collected the win against the Indians on Sunday. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings.
Gonzales served up a two-run shot to Brandon Guyer in the second inning but was able to work through the Indians' lineup rather efficiently Sunday en route to second straight winning decision. The lefty has allowed just two runs over his last 12 innings but still holds a rather unsightly 5.02 ERA. Gonzales is a fine streaming option against weaker opponents, but he's difficult to trust as a hold in season-long formats. He'll face a tough test next Saturday against the Angels.
