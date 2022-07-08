Gonzales (5-9) earned the win over Toronto on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits over 6.2 innings. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

Gonzales surrendered an unearned run in the second inning and two earned runs in the fifth, but he allowed only one extra-base hit (a double) and made it through 6.2 frames on an efficient 88 pitches. Contact was the name of the game for the southpaw in the win -- he notched only two swinging strikes and didn't produce any punchouts for the first time this season. Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Gonzales became the first Seattle pitcher in over a decade to toss a quality start without a walk or a strikeout. The veteran's lack of punchouts (he has just 49 over 94.1 innings on the season) is a detriment in fantasy, but he's nonetheless been a useful starter with seven quality starts over his past eight appearances.