Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitches well in defeat
Gonzales (16-12) allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks over seven innings as he took the loss against the Orioles on Sunday.
Gonzales had a nice day on the mound despite getting hit with the loss. He allowed a run to score in the first inning off of an RBI double by Renato Nunez but shut the Orioles down until he gave up a solo home run to Chris Davis in the seventh inning. Gonzales has been the only guy in the Mariners' rotation who has consistently produced positive results for the club all year. The left-hander has a 4.09 ERA and a 143:53 K:BB ratio through 196 innings. He is only 27 and should be a piece the Mariners should want to keep moving forward. Gonzales will make his final start of the season Saturday at home against the Athletics.
