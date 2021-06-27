Gonzales won't start Sunday after being placed on the paternity list so he can attend the birth of his first child, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gonzales was previously slated to start the seven-inning contest that will follow the suspended game from Saturday, but the Mariners will need to turn elsewhere for innings during the series finale. Gonzales would figure to be able to pitch sometime during the upcoming series against the Blue Jays, but he's not currently listed among the club's probables for the series in Buffalo. If that holds, he could line up to take the ball Friday against the Rangers. The Mariners have yet to announce who will toe the rubber in place of Gonzales on Sunday.