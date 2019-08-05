Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Possible innings limit down stretch
Gonzales could see his innings limited down the stretch if the Mariners opt to expand their starting rotation to six pitchers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gonzales has logged 139.2 innings thus far this season across 24 starts, putting him on pace for approximately a career-high 200 frames for the season. The left-hander is handling his workload very well by and large, going 12-9 with a respectable 4.32 ERA and 1.23 WHIP for a non-contending squad. However, with the possibility that prospects Justus Sheffield and Justin Dunn get a crack at the big leagues when rosters expand in September, Gonzales could see his workload curbed as the season nears its end.
