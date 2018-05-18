Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Posts strong outing against Tigers
Gonzales didn't factor into the decision against Detroit on Thursday, scattering five hits and allowing one unearned run over 5.2 innings, striking out two and walking one as the Mariners eventually fell 3-2.
Gonzales was able to shut down the Tigers in this contest but he wasn't rewarded with a victory as counterpart Matthew Boyd had an equally sharp outing for Detroit. It was a solid showing for the left-hander and he's demonstrated good control with a 43:9 K:BB but he's got a 4.66 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP through 46.1 innings and opponents are hitting .312 off him so far this year, so the 26-year-old will remain a risky fantasy stream until he starts to limit the baserunners and improve on those ratios.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Allows four earned in loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Friday's game postponed•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out seven•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitches quality start Sunday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Spins six scoreless Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitches 4.2 solid innings•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...