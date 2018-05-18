Gonzales didn't factor into the decision against Detroit on Thursday, scattering five hits and allowing one unearned run over 5.2 innings, striking out two and walking one as the Mariners eventually fell 3-2.

Gonzales was able to shut down the Tigers in this contest but he wasn't rewarded with a victory as counterpart Matthew Boyd had an equally sharp outing for Detroit. It was a solid showing for the left-hander and he's demonstrated good control with a 43:9 K:BB but he's got a 4.66 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP through 46.1 innings and opponents are hitting .312 off him so far this year, so the 26-year-old will remain a risky fantasy stream until he starts to limit the baserunners and improve on those ratios.