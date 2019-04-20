Gonzales allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Friday.

Manager Scott Servais left Gonzales in to begin the eighth and it didn't take long for that decision to backfire; Gonzales allowed a single and then a game-tying homer to Mike Trout before being pulled. That long ball was the first Gonzales had allowed since he gave up two in his first start back on March 20 in Japan. While Gonzales is not a dominant strikeout pitcher, he's done a good job of limiting walks and suppressing homers since the start of last year. The Mariners figure to use Monday's off-day to go without a fifth starter this time through the rotation, and if that is indeed the route they go, Gonzales will next start Wednesday in San Diego.