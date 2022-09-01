Gonzales (10-12) earned the win after he tossed six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one versus the Tigers on Wednesday.

Gonzales gave up two runs in the bottom of the second after allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base in the inning. He later surrendered another run in the bottom of sixth on a Jeimer Candelario RBI single. Gonzales has now produced three strong starts in a row after he gave up five runs against the Rangers on Aug. 13, compiling a 2.76 ERA over those outings.