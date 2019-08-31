Gonzales (14-11) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out two as the Mariners fell 6-3 to the Rangers.

Five of the seven hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including a sixth-inning solo shot by Danny Santana, and Gonzales got tagged for runs in four of the six frames in which he worked. He'll carry a 4.30 ERA and 128:44 K:BB through 169.2 innings into his next start Thursday in Houston.