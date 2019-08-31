Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Rattled by Rangers
Gonzales (14-11) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out two as the Mariners fell 6-3 to the Rangers.
Five of the seven hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including a sixth-inning solo shot by Danny Santana, and Gonzales got tagged for runs in four of the six frames in which he worked. He'll carry a 4.30 ERA and 128:44 K:BB through 169.2 innings into his next start Thursday in Houston.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Cruises to 14th win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out five in win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out six in loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits with potential injury•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Possible innings limit down stretch•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Stuck with ninth loss•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....