Gonzales (4-1) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Gonzales was coming off of an ugly start last Wednesday versus Boston, in which he allowed eight runs in just 1.2 innings. He had trouble in the opening frame Tuesday as well, but then settled in and got some run support to get back in the win column. Gonzales now has a 5.68 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB through 44.1 innings across nine starts this season. He's still tough to trust in fantasy as a low-strikeout starter, especially since his walk rate 3.0 BB/9 is his highest since he became a major-league regular in 2018. The southpaw is lined up for a home start versus the Pirates this weekend.