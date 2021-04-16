Gonzales (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out five across five innings to earn the win in game one of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Gonzales began the season by allowing 12 earned runs across 10.1 innings while surrendering five home runs in his first two starts. It looked to be more of the same Thursday when he allowed a two-run home run in the opening frame, though he settled in from there to turn in his first solid outing of the campaign. Despite the positive outcome, the outing still had its flaws, as Gonzales has now surrendered multiple walks in all three of his turns through the rotation and maintains a 4.1 BB/9. He's currently projected to draw his next start Thursday at Boston.