Gonzales was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and will start Saturday against the Royals.

Biceps tendinitis has forced Felix Hernandez to the DL and opened the door for Gonzales to make his Mariners debut. It will be his eighth career start at the major-league level (seven with St. Louis). Gonzales has fared well at Triple-A this year in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, but he allows quite a bit of contact, and that has led to some home run issues against big-league hitters.