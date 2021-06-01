Gonzales (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's start against the Athletics.

Gonzales missed just over a month due to a mild forearm strain and will be on a pitch count during his first appearance Tuesday. The southpaw is expected to pitch between three and four innings. He posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 28.1 innings across five starts earlier this season.