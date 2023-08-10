Gonzales (forearm), who was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list, is running out of time to pitch again in 2023 per general manager Justin Hollander, the team's official site reports.

Per Hollander, the nerve issue that led to Gonzales' initial placement on the IL back on June 3 persists, and that's preventing the left-hander from beginning any type of ramp-up activity. Hollander remarked "the clock is ticking on that" when asked about Gonzales' chances of returning this season, noting the veteran would need an extensive amount of time to build his arm strength back up once he's finally cleared to begin a throwing program.