Gonzales (forearm) will throw off a mound Monday for the first time since landing on the injured list, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The 29-year-old landed on the shelf with a mild forearm strain April 29 and has been throwing off flat ground, but Monday will be his first time throwing off a mound since suffering the injury. Gonzales was initially expected to face a short absence, but the left-hander likely will need some time to build his stamina back up after being limited for the past couple weeks.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Mound work coming soon•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Eyeing short absence•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Out with forearm strain•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Effective despite loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Loses duel with Urias•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Rebounds to earn first win•