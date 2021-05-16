Gonzales (forearm) will throw off a mound Monday for the first time since landing on the injured list, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the shelf with a mild forearm strain April 29 and has been throwing off flat ground, but Monday will be his first time throwing off a mound since suffering the injury. Gonzales was initially expected to face a short absence, but the left-hander likely will need some time to build his stamina back up after being limited for the past couple weeks.