Gonzales (12-6) took the loss against Toronto on Friday, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven across seven innings.

This marked the first time since June 24 -- against a vaunted Red Sox lineup -- that Gonzales did not record a quality start, which also happened to snap his five-game win streak. Since that outing against Boston, he's compiled an impressive 2.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 8.3 K/9. Gonzales is lined up to face the Rangers in Arlington next Wednesday.