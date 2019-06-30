Gonzales (9-7) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings Sunday against the Astros.

Gonzales battled through five innings, though he did surrender two runs in the first and another in the third on an RBI single before exiting with a 3-1 deficit. The Astros would pile on three insurance runs in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old had picked up four straight victories entering the day, but he wasn't able to get the job done Sunday afternoon. Gonzales now owns a 4.39 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 76 punchouts over 106.2 innings this year.