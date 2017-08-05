Gonzales will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Royals, as the game has been postponed due to rain.

Mother Nature will delay Gonzales' Mariners debut, but likely only by one day, as the game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. Gonzales was slated to step in for Felix Hernandez, who hit the DL with biceps tendinitis.

