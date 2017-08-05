Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Saturday's game postponed
Gonzales will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Royals, as the game has been postponed due to rain.
Mother Nature will delay Gonzales' Mariners debut, but likely only by one day, as the game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. Gonzales was slated to step in for Felix Hernandez, who hit the DL with biceps tendinitis.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Recalled, set to start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Impresses in first Tacoma start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Sent to Seattle•
-
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Optioned to Triple-A following spot start•
-
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Struggles with long ball in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Officially recalled for Game 2 start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...