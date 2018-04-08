Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that Gonzales would start Monday's game against the Royals, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The postponement Sunday of the Mariners' series finale in Minnesota robbed Gonzales of a two-start week, but he'll at least benefit from trading a matchup with a tough Twins squad for one with a Royals team that had scored just 15 runs in its first six games. Gonzales was steady in his first outing of the season April 3 against the Giants, covering 6.1 innings and conceding three runs on six hits and no walks.