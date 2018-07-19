Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Scheduled to start Sunday
Gonzales (calf) will make his next scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gonzalez took a line drive off his left calf in his final start before the All-Star break July 11 against the Angels, but he remained in the game and picked up his 10th win while tossing seven scoreless innings. With a full 10 days off to heal up, Gonzales shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to the mound and looks like a solid play in most fantasy formats as he takes on a White Sox offense that has the second-highest strikeout rate (25.5 percent) in the majors this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Nursing sore calf•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Throws seven shutout innings to beat Angels•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Six strong innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Innings might be managed in second half•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Tosses complete game Friday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Loses in Boston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...