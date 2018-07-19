Gonzales (calf) will make his next scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gonzalez took a line drive off his left calf in his final start before the All-Star break July 11 against the Angels, but he remained in the game and picked up his 10th win while tossing seven scoreless innings. With a full 10 days off to heal up, Gonzales shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to the mound and looks like a solid play in most fantasy formats as he takes on a White Sox offense that has the second-highest strikeout rate (25.5 percent) in the majors this season.