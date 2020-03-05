Gonzales will pitch an intersquad game Friday rather than start the Mariners' Cactus League matchup against the Dodgers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old is expected to throw 3-4 innings during an intersquad game at the team complex Friday afternoon. The sudden change of plans is not injury-related and Gonzales will likely make his third Cactus League outing sometime next week. The southpaw will look to build upon a career-low 3.99 ERA last season during his fourth campaign in Seattle in 2020.