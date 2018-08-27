Gonzales was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a neck strain.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up, as nothing was reported following his previous outing and he was confirmed as Wednesday's starter thereafter. The injury could help explain Gonzales' struggles over his last four starts, as the left-hander is 0-4 with a 10.35 ERA and 17:3 K:BB across those appearances (20 innings). Since the move is retroactive to Aug. 24, Gonzales will eligible to return Sept. 3 if he proves ready. The Mariners haven't announced who will take his turn in the rotation Wednesday. Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was recalled in a corresponding roster move.

More News
Our Latest Stories