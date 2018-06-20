Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Serves up three home runs Tuesday
Gonzales (7-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing six runs on eight hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Gonzales gave up home runs to Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar and Aaron Hicks as he allowed more than three runs for the first time in his last six starts, and allowed more than four runs for the first time in 2018. The 26-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 74:20 K:BB across 85.1 innings, and lines up for another tough matchup Sunday against the Red Sox.
