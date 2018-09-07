Gonzales (neck) will throw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to take the mound for Tuesday's series opener against the Padres, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

As long as all goes according to plan during Friday's mound session, Gonzales will return from the 10-day DL on Tuesday. He tossed a successful bullpen earlier this week and was able to incorporate all of his pitches into the 25-pitch session. He will look to build on that mark Friday, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him have a pitch count Tuesday after being sidelined for a few weeks.