Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Set for bullpen Monday
Gonzales (neck) could throw a bullpen session Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners will wait until returning from Oakland before fully committing to the bullpen session, but it's still a good progression after the team said such a session was "not on the radar" Friday. A successful bullpen session would set up the 26-year-old for a potential return next weekend against the Yankees.
