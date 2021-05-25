Gonzales (forearm) is slated to throw a 45-to-50-pitch simulated game this week, the Associated Press reports.
Gonzales completed multiple throwing sessions last week without setbacks, setting up this next step in his recovery process. If the left-hander is able to get through the sim game in similarly successful fashion, he could be deemed ready for activation without the need for a rehab assignment.
