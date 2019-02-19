Gonzales is scheduled to start Thursday against the A's, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Weather permitting -- it's supposed to rain in Arizona on Thursday -- the southpaw is slated to pitch two innings during Thursday's Cactus League opener before giving way to Justus Sheffield. Gonzales, who posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 145:32 K:BB across 29 starts (166.2 innings) last season, is a candidate to take the ball for the Mariners on Opening Day following the offseason departure of James Paxton.